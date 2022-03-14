Ambulance Department of Ministry VSA receives donation from Bjὄrn Steiger Foundation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - Ambulance Department of the Ministry Public Health, Social Development & Labor (Ministry VSA) recently received an initial donation of safety helmets and vests for its operational staff working aboard the ambulance.

The generous donation was made possible by the Bjὄrn Steiger Foundation based in Germany. The foundation also presented 50 safety vests for kindergarteners, which will be distributed by the Sint Maarten Emergency Services at a later date.

The Honorable Minister Ottley briefly discussed with the representatives of the Bjὄrn Steiger Foundation the possible collaboration with the Ambulance Department on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) related projects in the areas of EMS training, vehicle procurement, software upgrading, networking, and more in order to strengthen the local capacity to further enhance the services provided by the Ambulance department.