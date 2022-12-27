Ambulance Department receives Four brand new Ambulances | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Ministry of Public Health in collaboration with The Trust Fund is spreading some holiday cheer with a gift of four brand-new ambulances for the Sint Maarten Ambulance Department. This brings the total to six operational ambulances on the island.

The new ambulances were chosen for their narrow-body frame, efficient fuel consumption, and four-wheel drive capabilities, making the vehicles ideally suited to climb steep hills and maneuver on cramped, unpaved streets.

Most importantly, the ambulances will be fully stocked with medical equipment and supplies to handle a variety of life-threatening emergencies.

Now that the vehicles have been delivered, ambulance manufacturer REV Group will soon be conducting training sessions with Sint Maarten Ambulance Department personnel on the ambulances’ operations and maintenance.

The training includes a “train-the-trainer" component, which will enable local ambulance workers to provide these training courses in the future.

“I am elated to be apart of this historic moment. The arrival of the four state of the art ambulances has been long overdue, however, the work behind the scenes has been constant and despite a few delays, the reality has come to fruition. This is another step towards improving healthcare for the people of Sint Maarten,” said Minister Ottley.

During the week of January 9th, 2023, a training will be held to familiarize the ambulance crew with the new materials; like heart monitors, new stretchers etc.

The Sint Maarten Trust Fund is financed by the Government of the Netherlands, managed by the World Bank, and implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten.