Ambulance Department teams outfitted with new uniforms | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On February 1st, 2024, the ambulance teams of the Ambulance Department of Ministry Public Health, Social Development & Labor commenced wearing their new ambulance uniforms that is now recognizable by turquoise and orange instead of the yellow uniforms that were used over several years.

These uniforms are the same new uniforms that were introduced in the Netherlands for professional working in the field of ambulance care.