Ambulance Dept. acquires Electrolytic Dry Fog Sterilizing Atomizer Machines | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - Ambulance Department of Ministry Public Health, Social Development & Labor invested and recently acquired two Electrolytic Dry Fog Sterilizing Atomizer Machines in light of its efforts to secure proper decontamination of the complete interior of the ambulances including patient compartment and equipment.

The dry mist sterilization systems allows the machines to diffuse a sterilizer product in the ambulance working space with its wide spectrum disinfection effect. The disinfection effect for example in decreasing the concentration of new corona virus; limiting the outbreak of the virus; avoidance of chemical exposure and disinfectant linked poisoning and making ...