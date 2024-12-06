Ange Jessurun ignites passion for heritage with Faya Lobi | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Library recently hosted a well-attended book presentation-featuring author Ange Jessurun and her work, Faya Lobi: 200-jaar vurige liefde in de diaspora. The event, held at the Adolphus Richardson Building, drew an enthusiastic crowd, creating an intimate and engaging atmosphere.

The presentation served as a dynamic platform for thought-provoking conversations about cultural heritage, family history, and resilience across generations in the diaspora. Ms. Jessurun shared insights into the rich history of her family and the inspiration behind her book, encouraging attendees to begin tracing and documenting their own lineage before it becomes too late.

Faya Lobi is more than just a book—it is a profound exploration of legacy, love, and connection. It offers readers a unique perspective into the importance of understanding one’s roots and serves as a catalyst for personal reflection and discovery.

During the event, the library’s General Manager, Marc Marshall, graciously accepted three copies of Faya Lobi on behalf of the Sint Maarten Library. These donated books will soon be available to the community, adding significant value to the library’s collection.

Following the presentation, Ange Jessurun conducted a special virtual reading of the book’s introduction during a story time event. This reading will air on Saturday, December 7, 2024, on the library’s social media platforms. Faya Lobi: 200-jaar vurige liefde in de diaspora is presented in Dutch and delves deeply into themes of ancestry and identity, offering a captivating literary experience for all viewers.

The Sint Maarten community is invited to join this enriching journey of history, heritage, and self-discovery. Do not miss this opportunity to celebrate the power of ancestry and connection with Ange Jessurun heartfelt and inspiring work.

For more information, follow the Sint Maarten Library on Facebook or contact the Sint Maarten Library at 1721-542-2970.