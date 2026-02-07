ANIS Saint-Martin Celebrates the Success of the Robotics and STEAM Educational Exchange | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN/ANGUILLA - The Association Numérique et Innovation Sociale (ANIS) of Saint-Martin is pleased to announce the successful completion of a robotics and STEAM educational exchange day, held on Friday, February 6, 2026, in Anguilla.

This initiative is part of the experimental educational project E-C.H.I.L.D.S. (Education, Creativity, Human Inclusion through Digital Skills), implemented with the support of the Contrat de Ville – Engagement Quartiers 2030, in close partnership with Collège Mont des Accords, under the leadership of Ms. Inès Monfret Noreskal. The project aims to strengthen school attendance and student engagement while preventing school dropout among 8th and 9th grade students.

An Innovative Educational Partnership Supporting Student Engagement

Designed in collaboration with the school’s teaching team, the E-C.H.I.L.D.S. project leverages digital technologies, robotics, and active learning methodologies as tools for motivation and inclusion. Through hands-on workshops and collaborative experiences—such as this regional exchange—the project helps rebuild students’ connection with school, stimulates curiosity, and restores meaning to learning.

A Regional Collaboration Focused on Innovation and STEAM

Organized in partnership with the Anguilla Robotics Association (ARA) and hosted at Innovate Anguilla, the day brought together students and teachers from both territories for practical, collaborative STEAM activities.

Highlights of the Day

The Saint-Martin delegation arrived in Anguilla at 9:30 a.m. The morning was dedicated to in-depth exchanges around STEAM education and robotics with students and teachers from the Anguilla Robotics Association’s robotics club, including:

robotics project demonstrations;

an introduction to design thinking applied to island-specific challenges;

collaborative workshops focused on developing innovative technological solutions.

A shared lunch on site allowed participants to continue discussions in an informal setting, followed by a guided visit of the island, offering valuable cultural and territorial insights that enriched the educational experience.

A Dynamic Caribbean Network and a Gateway to Major Regional Competitions

ANIS and the Anguilla Robotics Association are both active members of the OECS Robotics Association, organizer of the Super-Regional Robotics & Innovation Challenge 2026, to be held from March 17 to 20, 2026, in St. Kitts and Nevis.

While ANIS—representing the French side of Saint-Martin—is preparing a future participation for the 2027 edition, this exchange strengthened ties within the regional network. The Dutch side of Saint-Martin will be represented in March 2026 by the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation, chaired by Dr. Rolinda Carter, highlighting the vitality and complementarity of Caribbean initiatives.

Acknowledgements

ANIS extends its warmest thanks to:

Zuleka Fraser, President and Founder of the Anguilla Robotics Association, for her leadership, vision, and commitment to youth development;

the Port of Saint-Martin and the Anguillian authorities for facilitating all required administrative and travel formalities;

the Anguilla Youth Business Foundation, which leads an innovative incubator dedicated to digital skills and youth entrepreneurship, for its inspiration and contribution to the local ecosystem;

Noreskal and Ms. Inès Monfret Noreskal, teachers whose dedication, mobilization, and sustained involvement were essential to the success of this exchange and the E-C.H.I.L.D.S. project as a whole;

All students, educator Rodrigue Gelabale, and partners who contributed to the success of this meaningful day.

What’s Next?

In collaboration with the OECS network, ANIS will continue to:

strengthen young people’s STEAM and digital skills;

deepen educational and technological bridges between Caribbean islands;

prepare an ambitious participation in the Super-Regional Robotics & Innovation Challenge 2027.

About ANIS Saint-Martin

The Association Numérique et Innovation Sociale (ANIS) works in Saint-Martin to promote digital skills, social inclusion through technology, and educational innovation. It designs and delivers programs for youth, professionals, and the general public.