Annual Christmas Program Brings Joy to Miss Lalie’s Youth Care Center. Live stage show reveals progress of eight males | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY BAY) - Miss Lalie’s Youth Care Center (MLC), a youth detention center in Cay Bay, Sint Maarten, hosted its annual Christmas program on December 8, 2023. The center, which initially opened its doors in 2014, welcomed the holiday season with a celebration that left a lasting impact on its residents, invited families and guests.

Currently, MLC houses eight male individuals, who are actively in an educational program to support their growth and development. The center's curriculum encompasses a range of subjects, including mechanics, social skills, carpentry, language, biblical studies, and specialty education.

Directed by Rikson Martina and falling under the management of the Prison and House of Detention, Miss Lalie’s Youth Care Center is dedicated to providing a supportive environment for young individuals in the justice system.

During the Christmas program, the Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, delivered a riveting speech to MLC. Minister Richardson shared her optimism for the future of the young men, emphasizing that the detention center serves as a stepping stone toward a brighter path. Drawing from her experience as a mother of young men, she spoke about the crucial guidance parents aim to provide.

"Your children are literally your heart walking outside your body. With its own mind, thoughts, and actions. All you want for this heart of yours is the best," she said.

Minister Richardson urged the young men to prioritize God, stating, "Prayer is powerful." She encouraged them to use their time in MLC for positive growth, guiding them toward the right path under God’s influence.

In recognition of her contributions to the center, Minister Richardson received a token of appreciation from a male client of the MLC detention center in the form of an architectural drawing of the facility. This gesture underscored the positive impact that the Minister’s support has had on the residents of Miss Lalie’s Youth Care Center. The live staged program was also met with a skit, and poetry through the art of rapping about their inner thoughts and trauma. The arts served as a coping mechanism to help them to overcome their fears, anger and anxieties.

The annual Christmas program brought joy and holiday spirit to the center and also highlighted the commitment of the community and its leaders to the rehabilitation and well-being of the young individuals in their care.