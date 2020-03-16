Annual SDG Expression project postponed | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Department of the Interior and Kingdom relations (BAK) announces the postponement of their annual SDG expression project.

The project that was scheduled for Friday, March 20th, involved a performing arts exhibition on the Cyrus Wathey Square, comprising of 110 high school students from the Charlotte Brookson Academy, the MAC CSE, the Sint Maarten Academy and the St. Dominic High School.

The exhibition would have offered a display of problems and solutions the students would come up with the Sustainable Development Goals depicted in various art forms.

However, due to concerns around the coronavirus and based on the latest recommendations of the EOC (Emergency Operation Center), a large gathering of students and government officials spending hours near each other should be avoided. Although Sint Maarten has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, this cancellation is a proactive step in mitigating the risks.

Options to reschedule the event have been discussed with the various schools. Once a date is confirmed it will be made public. While this decision was taken only days prior to the event, we must take the safety and the health of our students, staff, the community and visitors very seriously.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30300:annual-sdg-expression-project-postponed&Itemid=451