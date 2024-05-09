Another Shooting Incident Near Simpson Bay Nightclub | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - At approximately 2:00 am on Thursday, May 9th, 2024, a shooting incident occurred near a nightclub situated close to the Simpson Bay Police Sub-station. Central Police Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. In response, several police patrols, ambulances, and detectives were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers encountered a male victim who had sustained gunshot wounds. Immediate first aid was administered by ambulance personnel, and the victim was promptly transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for urgent medical attention. Fortunately, his injuries are reported as non-life-threatening.

Concerns have been raised over the escalation of gun violence observed in recent months, and cooperation from the community is crucial in addressing and preventing such incidents.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten encourages anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information that could aid in the investigation to contact us immediately.

Detectives assigned to the Major Crimes Team urge anyone with knowledge or information concerning this incident to contact KPSM’s Major Crimes team at +1 721 542 2222, ext. 208, 223, or 214.Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips by calling the anonymous tip line at 9300.