AOV/AWW PENSION AMOUNTS INCREASE EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2023 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Effective January 1, 2023, the monthly pension amount for persons entitled to Old-Age (AOV), Widow(er)'s, and Orphan (AWW) pensions has increased. The indexation of the amounts for 2023 was based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the second quarter of 2021 (2.84%) and the second quarter of 2022 (4.91%). The CPI was calculated by the Department of Statistics (STAT).

Social & Health Insurances SZV pays the AOV/AWW pension amounts in advance – before the 1st of the month, which means that the payment for the January 2023 pension month was paid in December 2022. As a result, the increase of amounts will be processed retroactively and included in the payment of the February 2023 pension month which is scheduled to take place on January 30, 2023.

The new 2023 AOV/AWW amounts and pay days overview is available on www.szv.sx.