Application for 2nd Annual National Youth Pitch Competition Now Open | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On August 18, 2023, secondary school representatives gathered at the Government Administration Building to glean insights into the 2nd Annual National Youth Pitch Competition.

Minister Irion, in his opening address during the meeting, underscored the significance of this initiative. The Ministry of Finance is a key partner, and the Minister has been involved since inception. Minister Irion shared some of the highlights during the project and the entrepreneurial exchange.

Ife Badejo, visionary behind Islandpreneur and project coordinator for the National Youth Pitch Competition provided the pertinent details for the teachers and schools to better support them in the process.

The National Youth Pitch Competition aims to:

Boost financial literacy among students.

Sharpen entrepreneurial skills.

Foster an innovative mindset.

Last year, 70% of secondary schools made it to the finals. The event attracted over 100 attendees and drew an online viewership of more than 3,000 across various platforms.

The competition will culminate in the awarding of the grand prize of ANG 10,000 and a 2024 summer entrepreneurial exchange to the winning team. Additionally, the school housing the victorious team will receive a trophy. Audience members and supporters can also cast their votes, with the team accumulating the most votes winning the Crowd Favorite prize of ANG 2,500.

To begin this transformative journey, secondary students must complete a digital application form. These applications will undergo assessment based on specific criteria, with

the highest-scoring team advancing to the accelerator program. Although participation in the accelerator is optional for all, finalist teams must attend.

The Accelerator program will span six weeks. This intensive program equips students with knowledge covering topics such as sales, marketing, finance, and intellectual property. With weekly assignments, participants can put theory into practice, further refining their business ideas and acumen. This meticulously designed program will prime them for the finals on November 19, 2023, during the Global Entrepreneurship Week, where they'll be judged by a diverse panel, including at least two international experts.

These details were shared in the meeting that was specifically for the schoolteachers and representatives. Secondary school students are invited to this unparalleled opportunity. Application is now open. The final date for submission is September 10 at 11:59 pm. Late submissions will not be considered.

Organizers extend their heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed partners: Ministry of Finance, TelEm Group, Bureau for Intellectual Property of Sint Maarten, and Computech, for making this a reality.

To find out more about the National Youth Pitch Competition or how to support the youth in this program, email hello@islandpreneur.co or WhatsApp +1-721-520-0033.