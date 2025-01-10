APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD MHC | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As of January 1, 2025, Paul Rosenmöller has been appointed as interim chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mental Health Caribbean (MHC). He replaces the members of the Supervisory Board who were in office until the end of 2024.

His main task, in addition to supervision, is to guide the procedure for the appointment of a completely new Supervisory Board. The previous Supervisory Board consisted of chairman Jurenne Hooi and members Don Olthof, Theo de Kool, Giullitta Anthony and Gerald Simmons - de Jong. This board collectively stepped down from office on December 31, 2024.

Why a new Supervisory Board?

In the past period, the Supervisory Board has reflected on the development of MHC. They have noted that the organization has developed into a professional organization that employees, management and the Board can be proud of.

This marks an important moment: MHC is ready for the next phase of its development. An important first step in this was the appointment of a new director-manager. A well-functioning Supervisory Board remains crucial to support the new director and to guide the further growth of MHC.

To make room for this transition, the entire Supervisory Board has decided to make its position available. This decision was in line with the fact that three members of the Supervisory Board had reached the end of their second term, making succession necessary.

This offers a unique opportunity to put together a new Supervisory Board, guided by an interim chairman, that fits in with MHC's future plans. The Supervisory Board has appointed a new interim chairman for this task, Paul Rosenmöller.

About Paul Rosenmöller

Paul Rosenmöller (1956) is an experienced executive, supervisor and politician with a strong commitment to the Caribbean Netherlands. His broad knowledge, extensive experience and connecting qualities make him ideally suited for this role.

Since 2019, he has been party leader in the Senate (Eerste Kamer) and also chairman of the Senate Committee for Kingdom Relations (KOREL).

In addition, he has been a member since 2022 and vice-chairman since 2024 of the Supervisory Board of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB). With his years of experience, Paul brings peace, stability and a connecting approach.

His extensive knowledge of and commitment to the Caribbean, combined with his proven leadership, radiates trust and integrity. These qualities have led the retiring Supervisory Board members to recommend and appoint Paul as interim chairman of the Supervisory Board of MHC.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank Jurenne, Don, Theo, Giullitta and Gerald for their dedication and commitment. They have made a valuable contribution to the development of MHC, and we greatly appreciate their involvement.