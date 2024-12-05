APS 1st Walkathon: “Walking towards a Healthy Future” major success! | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) – The General Pension Fund of Sint Maarten (APS) 1st ever 6k walkathon held on Saturday November 30th , 2024 was a resounding success . Over 100 enthusiastic participants turned up for the event and enjoyed a fun-filled, active and healthy morning.

“We hoped, but the level of participation exceeded our expectation” said Managing Director Oscar Williams. "We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from our community, young and old " The goal of this walkathon was to encourage a healthy lifestyle, promote the benefits of walking and staying active while fostering a positive community spirit. The success of this event is a testament to the strong community spirit that Sint Maarten has and demonstrates that many of us are ready and willing to incorporate healthy habits, such as walking into their lives.”

The walkathon kicked off with an energizing warm-up session led by APS Director Oscar Williams and concluded with a fun cooldown Zumba session. Participants enjoyed a delicious breakfast and a goodie bag as a token of appreciation for their support.

APS extends its heartfelt thanks to all participants, volunteers, and supporters who made this event possible. Managing Director Oscar Williams shared his gratitude: “We could not have done this without you. We look forward to welcoming you again and even more participants next year.”

Mr. Williams also announced that this walkathon will now become an annual event in the month of November: “This initiative allows us to build on this momentum we have created, further strengthening community bonds and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle”

Stay tuned for more information about next year’s walkathon and in the meantime: Keep on walking towards that healthy future!!!”

Group of participants