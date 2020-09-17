APS and Government to host webinar on impact of pension reform September 29 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – On September 29th, Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS) and the Government will facilitate its third webinar to inform APS participants about the pension reform, which became effective July 1, 2020.

During a ZOOM video meeting, the most important changes will be addressed and subsequently attendees are welcome to ask any questions they may have. All persons interested can register for the webinar via https://www.apsxm.org/webinars/ until September 25th. Registration is required to attend the session.

Changes to the pension scheme that became effective in July 2020 include increasing the retirement age from 62 to 65, calculating pensions based on average pay instead of final pay, pension accrual from age 18 instead of 25, and conditions for indexation. APS and Government jointly prepared a video presentation about the pension reform in which these changes are explained. Major adjustments are also clarified on the APS website at https://www.apsxm.org/pensionreform2020/.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33568:aps-and-government-to-host-webinar-on-impact-of-pension-reform-september-29&Itemid=504