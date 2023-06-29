APS appoints The Curaçao Financial Group as manager of local investments | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS) has appointed The Curaçao Financial Group N.V. (cfg) as fiduciary manager of its local investment portfolio. This means that cfg has effectively assumed the managerial duties as per the 1st of May 2023.

The local investment portfolio contributes to the mission of APS: a future-proof pension fund, which invests in and on behalf of the pensioners and participants. APS believes that the decision to join forces with cfg, along with updated governance and goals, will enhance a targeted effort and add value to APS as a shareholder.

The entity carrying out the managerial duties of APS’ local investment portfolio will proceed under a new name: Sint Maarten Investment Company B.V. (SMIC). SMIC’s Management Board consists of Managing Directors Walter Blijleven and Bharat Bhojwani, and Executive Director Louisian Wathey.

SMIC searches, selects, executes, manages and monitors APS’ local investments in Sint Maarten and Curaçao. APS: “By bringing in combined expertise from both Sint Maarten as well as Curaçao, we ensure and expand optimal relationships with key external stakeholders, clients, and investment partners on both islands. We are convinced that SMIC will positively spearhead a change in many ways.”

APS strives to achieve an investment mix that not only generates healthy returns for the pension fund and its participants, but also contributes to the economic and social development of the communities in which APS operates. An intensive tender and selection process preceded the decision to select both cfg and Ms. Wathey.