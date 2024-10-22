APS is thrilled to announce its 1st Walkathon: ”Walking towards a Healthy Future” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) – The General Pension Funds Sint Maarten (APS) 1st walkathon will take place on Saturday November 30, 2024. The objective of this walkathon is to encourage a healthy lifestyle and promote the benefits of walking while having a positive community spirit.

“As APS, we recognize the positive impact that sport and exercise can have on persons of all ages and walking is a great way to get started,” said Managing Director Oscar Williams. “By incorporating regular physical activity, one can experience improved physical health, reduced risk of chronic diseases, better mental well-being and increased energy levels. Every step counts and contributes to a healthy lifestyle”.

This walkathon is mainly geared towards APS participants and pensioners but is also open to the general public of all ages. The 6K walkathon will start at the APS Offices at the Yogesh Building and will end at the APS parking lot at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg.

Participants can look forward to a fun packed, sportive and healthy morning, with a warm-up session, a cooldown session and a complimentary breakfast at the end. Each participant will also receive an APS goodie bag.

Participation is free, but registration is required. Registered participants can collect their walkathon t-shirt at the APS office starting Wednesday November 27, 2024.

Event Highlights:

Date: Saturday November 30, 2024

Time: 5.45 a.m.

Location: APS Office, Yogesh Building

Join us for a morning filled with fitness, fun and a community spirit!!!

For more information and/or to register, visit our Facebook: Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten – APS or Instagram: apsxmorg-Algemeen Pensioenfonds SXM or scan the following QR code