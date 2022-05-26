APS lends USD 18.5 mln to PJIA | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - On Wednesday, May 25th, regional and local lenders joined in the celebratory ceremony in honor of the syndicated 90 mln USD loan facility for Princess Juliana International Airport.

The loan is aimed at refinancing PJIA’s debt with the help of local and regional investors. The refinancing brings substantial savings on interest and legal fees and frees up cash flow to help recover and renovate PJIA.

Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten lent 18.5 mln USD to PJIA. Also, part of the lenders consortium are Aruba International Bank (AIB), RBC Royal Bank NV, Ennia Caribe Leven (Aruba) NV, Sagicor Life Inc., Stichting Vidanova Pensioen Fonds, and Foundation Pension Fund Isla Curacao.

‘We are proud to be part of this regional consortium that supports PJIA on its road to recovery, renovation, and reinvention. The airport is a vital pillar in Sint Maarten’s economy and therefore a viable investment as well as a contribution to the prosperity of our island’, said APS Director Nadya Croes-van Putten.