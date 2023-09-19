Aqua Mania Adventures Hosts 8th Annual Pink Sunset Sail on September 30th | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - Aqua Mania Adventures is thrilled to announce the 8th annual Pink Sunset Sail, set to take place on September 30th, 2023, in support of local breast cancer awareness foundations, Positive and Elektralyets. This beloved event continues to grow in popularity, drawing both locals and visitors to unite for a noble cause. The Pink Sunset Sail remains dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer, emphasizing early detection, and inspiring individuals to prioritize self-awareness through the "Love the Tatas, Check ‘em” approach.

Breast cancer not only affects those battling the disease but also impacts countless children, husbands, friends, and family members who endure the hardships and aftermath of treatment. Mercedes "Elektra" van der Waals-Wyatt, President of the Elektralytes Foundation, shares, "Far too many victims of breast cancer suffer, and it's not just the patients; it's their entire support network. We want to focus on early detection and self-awareness – being breast-aware: Love the Tatas – and make that call to action to get checked!"

Set against the stunning backdrop of St. Maarten's golden coastline, the Pink Sunset Sail offers a 90-minute coastal sail into the sunset on Aqua Mania Adventures' large sailing catamarans, Tango and Lambada. As guests enjoy the scenic voyage, a raffle will be held to raise additional funds for the cause.

Before embarking on the Pink Sunset Sail, attendees are invited to join the Pink Mixer, a vibrant gathering featuring welcome drinks and hors d'oeuvres courtesy of ILTT, Captain D’s and La Patrona. The event has evolved over the years to offer a complete experience with music, refreshments, snacks, and, of course, the breathtaking coastal sail. Organizer Michele Korteweg expresses her gratitude for the continued support of the local community and businesses, which has allowed the event to grow and thrive.

Last year's Pink Sunset Sail raised an impressive $4,000 for the Elektralytes and Positive Foundations. Funds are generated through ticket sales and a raffle, with raffle tickets available for purchase on the boats during the sunset sail.

Throughout October, the Positive Foundation, in collaboration with partners such as the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), local medical practitioners, the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) School of Medicine, Collective Prevention Services (CPS), the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor VSA, and sponsors, will provide free screening opportunities, 100 free mammograms for uninsured individuals, breast self-examination workshops, in-person presentations on breast cancer awareness, and free educational literature at various events.

“The goal of the campaign is to educate, both women and men about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, the importance of regular breast screenings and the various treatment options available” highlights Shelly Alphonso, President of the Positive Foundation. “Additionally, the annual breast cancer awareness campaign also aims to reduce the stigma surrounding breast cancer, the most common cancer in women worldwide.”

The raffle at the Pink Sunset Sail promises excitement, with chances to win incredible prizes, including weekend stays at Simpson Bay Resort, Belair Beach Hotel, and Atrium, as well as vouchers for popular dining establishments like Pineapple Pete's, Dinghy Dock, Zeebest Bakeshop, Domino's Pizza, Balls & Wine, Hideaway, Sint Maarten Yacht Club Bar & Restaurant and Lee’s Roadside Grill. Many other businesses contributed as well, such as Napa, Rhino Riders, Boomerang, Nectar, Shipwreck Shops, Penha, Dutch Blonde, The Phoenix, Billy Bones Charters, Seaview Beach Hotel, Bar & Restaurant, Caribbean Palms, Aquarius Spa, Island Water World, DAS Cigars, SCDF and The Scuba Shop, among many others.

Guests are encouraged to participate in the "Best Dressed Guest" contest, with the winner receiving a free ticket to next year's event. Let your creativity shine with pink wigs, glitter hats, and blinged-up special t-shirts for this memorable occasion.

Tickets for the Pink Sunset Sail are available for $50 per person and include a unique Pink T-shirt, access to an open bar, delectable snacks, and a captivating sail along St. Maarten's picturesque coastline. Don't miss out on this opportunity to sip cocktails, take in breathtaking sights, and witness the elusive green flash. Secure your tickets online or visit any Aqua Mania Adventures location at the Simpson Bay Resort, Divi Little Bay, or Hilton Vacation Club Royal Palm.

Join Aqua Mania Adventures on September 30th, 2023, from 3.30pm onwards for a remarkable evening of sailing, community support, and raising breast cancer awareness. “Love the Tatas! Check ‘em” – together, we can make a difference.