Armed Robbery and Attempted Chain Snatching Incident | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On the evening of Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at approximately 9:30 PM, the Central Police Dispatch of Sint Maarten received multiple calls reporting an armed robbery at a supermarket on Welfare Road. The suspects, described as young men on scooters and dressed in dark clothing, were armed with a firearm and last seen heading towards Philipsburg.

In response, police and detective personnel were immediately dispatched to the location and began a search for the suspects. During the operation, a detective patrolling the Sucker Garden area observed two scooters carrying four men. One of the scooters stopped, and an individual attempted to snatch a chain from a female pedestrian in the Upper Princes Quarter area.

The officers initiated a chase to apprehend the suspects on both scooters. Following a brief pursuit, officers successfully stopped and arrested two suspects, identified by their initials F.A.S.P. and E.F.E.B., from one of the scooters. During the arrest, one suspect resisted, repeatedly questioning the officers about the reason for his arrest and refusing to comply with instructions to place his hands behind his back.

He was subsequently subdued, handcuffed, and transported along with the other apprehended suspect to the police station for further investigation.

Additionally, the police have reviewed video footage showing the officers using force during the arrest of one suspect. This incident is currently being investigated by the relevant authorities.

The second scooter, carrying the other two suspects, fled the scene and remains at large. The police are actively seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating these individuals.

The Special Unite Robberies (SUR) of KPSM are currently investigating these incidents.

KPSM commend the officers for apprehending these suspects, especially in light of the recent spate of robberies over the past few weeks.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incidents is urged to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force immediately. Cooperation from the community is crucial in ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

The detectives are investigating these cases are asking anyone who has information about these robberies to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300

You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.