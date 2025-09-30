Armed Robbery at Philipsburg Jewelry Store – Multiple Arrests Made | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at approximately 11:50 a.m., the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) responded to an armed robbery at a jewelry store located in downtown Philipsburg.

Two masked suspects, wearing black long-sleeve shirts and short beachwear pants, entered the establishment after arriving via jet skis from the waterfront. The individuals forcibly robbed the store of merchandise and fled the scene on the watercraft, traveling in the direction of Cay Bay.

KPSM detectives and patrol officers were immediately deployed to Philipsburg and Cay Bay. Working in coordination with the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, law enforcement personnel secured the Cay Bay area and conducted a comprehensive search operation.

The joint effort resulted in the apprehension of several individuals suspected of involvement in the robbery. All suspects were transported to the Philipsburg Police Station for processing and interrogation. The jet skis utilized in the commission of the crime, along with additional evidence, were seized and are being held as part of the ongoing investigation.

KPSM advises stores and high-value retail businesses to implement the following security measures: Prevention tips:

Install comprehensive video surveillance.

Install monitored alarm systems with direct law enforcement notification

Employ security personnel and controlled access entry systems

The Police Force of Sint Maarten requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the police department at +1 (721) 542-2222 or submit anonymous tips via the KPSM tip line at 9300.

KPSM extends its appreciation to the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard and all partnering law enforcement agencies for their immediate response and effective collaboration in this matter.