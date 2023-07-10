Around the island in an RS Quest as a fundraiser | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - For the third year in row, the Sint Maarten Yacht Club Sailing School team will sail around Sint Maarten/St. Martin in a RS Quest on July 22nd, as a fund raiser for the Sailing School Program.

In 2021, the first edition of this event, the full lap was completed in seven (7) hours.in 2022 this time was beat, as the team finished in six (6) hours and 25 minutes.

Every year it will be harder to beat the time, but the team is convinced it is possible.

"It's not easy to complete this lap. A RS Quest is an unstable and challenging small boat to sail. Especially around Anse Marcel and the northeast side of the island, it can be rough because of the waves. This makes it a real challenge!" Said Sam Peeks, Racing Coach at the Sint Maarten Yacht Club.

The goal: To collect $700 so one child can sail for 1 full season, starting in September 2023!

Would you like to donate or contribute? Please contact saskia@smyc.com