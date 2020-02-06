Arrest made at PJIA in “Eagle” Human Smuggling Investigation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – On Monday, February 3rd, 2020, the Human Trafficking & Smuggling Unit of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), together with the help of the Alpha team, arrested a male at the Princess Juliana International Airport, who was trying to leave Sint Maarten, in connection with an ongoing case of Human smuggling named “Eagle”, police announced on Thursday.

After the arrest, the suspect J.A.P. was brought to the Police Headquarters in Philipsburg, where he was questioned by the detectives of the Human Smuggling Unit and remains in custody. Due to the preliminary investigation, the Sint Maarten Police Force will not give any further information at this moment.

This investigation is being carried out by the Human Trafficking & Smuggling Unit, which consists of members of the Sint Maarten Police Force and the Royal Dutch Marechaussees (KMar).

Combating human smuggling and human trafficking is one of the priorities of the Sint Maarten Police Force and the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Unit Human Trafficking & Human Smuggling can also be reached on working days between 8 am and 4 pm to report these serious types of crime, call on 542 22 22 Ext. 604 or 614. Or call 911 for immediately assistance if you see suspicious or criminal behavior. See something? Say Something! (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29630:arrest-made-at-pjia-in-“eagle”-human-smuggling-investigation&Itemid=451