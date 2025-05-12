Arrest Made Following Firearm Incident Involving Minor on School Bus | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating a serious incident involving a minor who was found in possession of a firearm while on board a school bus transporting students from the St. Peters area.

At approximately 2:05 PM, Central Police Dispatch received several urgent reports that a student on a school bus was seen with what appeared to be a firearm. In response, multiple police patrols were immediately deployed to locate and intercept the bus in question.

The school bus was successfully stopped in the vicinity of the Church Hill roundabout in Cul-de-Sac. Based on the description provided by witnesses, officers identified a young male who matched the suspect's description attempting to walk away from the bus. He was promptly detained and searched; no weapon was found on his person at that time.

Officers then conducted a thorough search of the bus and discovered a black-colored firearm hidden between the rear seats, precisely where the suspect had been seated. The minor was arrested on the spot and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he is currently being held for questioning.

KPSM strongly condemns the presence of any weapon in a school setting. The fact that this incident occurred on a school bus — a space meant to ensure the safe transport of students — significantly heightened the risk to all passengers on board. The potential danger posed to the lives of other students, the bus driver, and the wider community cannot be overstated.

The investigation into how the firearm came into the minor’s possession is ongoing. KPSM urges parents, guardians, and school authorities to remain vigilant and work collaboratively to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.