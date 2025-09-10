Arrest Team carries out a Search and Arrest a 32-Year-Old. Narcotics, Money & Ammunition Confiscated | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On the evening of Tuesday September 9, 2025, personnel of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), under the leadership of the Investigating Judge and the Prosecutor, carried out a search at an apartment on Bush Road. With the assistance of the KPSM Arrest Team, access was gained to the premises.

During the search, officers encountered a large quantity of illegal narcotics. The suspect, with the initials R.R.J.A.L.M. (32 years old), was immediately arrested. The search further yielded a significant amount of money and ammunition.

The suspect is currently being held at the Philipsburg Police Station pending further investigation. The narcotics and ammunition and money were confiscated pending further investigation

KPSM emphasizes that it will continue to act decisively during ongoing investigations or on credible information regarding serious crimes, including drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms or ammunition.

KPSM continues to calls on the community to play its part in keeping the island safe. If you see something suspicious, say something. Citizens are encouraged to contact the anonymous tip line at 9300 to share valuable information that may aid in ongoing or future investigations.