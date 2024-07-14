Arrival of Containerized Generators Marks Significant Progress Towards Energy Stability | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina is pleased to announce the safe arrival of the containerized generators on the island. This crucial delivery represents a significant step forward in ensuring a stable and reliable energy supply for the residents of our island.



Under the presence of NV GEBE's management Troy Washington, SoEnergy International and Harbor personnel, the generators were successfully offloaded without incident last Sunday afternoon. This milestone is a testament to the diligent efforts and coordination between various stakeholders committed to addressing the island's energy needs.



Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina stated, "The arrival of these generators is a monumental step towards securing a reliable energy supply for our country and minimizing the current load shedding. Next is to ensure the smooth delivery and installation process at the GEBE Power Plant."



The Prime Minister emphasized the positive impact these generators will have on the island, stating, "Hope is on the horizon!"



The government remains steadfast in its commitment to improving the infrastructure and quality of life for all residents. This latest achievement reaffirms the collaborative efforts and unwavering dedication of all involved in the project.



The Prime Minister concluded, "We will continue to work diligently to ensure that our island thrives for everyone. I am confident that together, we can overcome any challenge and build a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come."