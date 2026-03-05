Art Saves Lives Foundation Hosts New York Times Bestselling Author Shaka Senghor | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Art Saves Lives Foundation (ASLF) recently hosted New York Times bestselling author and internationally recognized speaker Shaka Senghor for a series of community initiatives focused on healing, empowerment, and personal transformation.

The visit followed Mr. Senghor’s generous donation of 500 copies of his latest book, How to Be Free to the foundation. The book, released in September and featured on The Oprah Winfrey Podcast, encourages readers to break free from the hidden prisons that hold them back. Its central message, “Don’t wait for freedom. It’s already within you,” strongly aligns with ASLF’s mission of promoting healing, empowerment, and positive change.

The opportunity came through an introduction by Chloe Arnold and Maud Arnold of the Chloe and Maud Foundation. The shipment of the books to St. Maarten was sponsored by Mr. Stanley Lint of STM Shipping Company, who also actively participated in the initiatives surrounding Mr. Senghor’s visit.

The initiative was funded by the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, with support from Minister Richinel Brug and Chef de Cabinet Suenah Laville-Martis, who strongly supported the program and its impact on the community.

On Friday, February 27, the foundation hosted the first initiative at the University of St. Martin, engaging students from the CAFY college preparatory program. The session included 20 students in person and seven students joining virtually from Saba and Statia. The discussion centered on community upliftment, mental well-being, and personal empowerment. Students actively engaged in the conversation and posed thoughtful questions to Mr. Senghor.

Art Saves Lives Foundation thanks University of St. Martin President Antonio Carmona Baez and Ms. Valda Hazel for hosting the program. Minister of Education Melissa Gumbs was also in attendance and participated in the discussion with students.

ASLF also partnered with the Ministry of Justice to bring the initiative to the Point Blanche Detention Center. The foundation thanks Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, Mrs. Richelda Emmanuel of the Ministry of Justice, and Mr. Rafael Barreto Souza of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for supporting this important outreach.

During the visit, Mr. Senghor spoke with two groups of incarcerated individuals and distributed copies of How to Be Free. Mr. Alesco E. Violenes, author of Surviving Point Blanche Prison, also shared his personal experiences with participants. In total, 100 books were donated to the detention center, ensuring that every incarcerated individual on the island will receive a copy as a resource for reflection, personal growth, and transformation.

The final initiative took place on Saturday, February 28 at the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, thanks to Director of Tourism May Ling Chun Derby and her team. The event was open to the public and welcomed community members and organizations from both the Dutch and French sides of the island.

The program featured a podcast-style conversation moderated by Leslie Samuel, focusing on Mr. Senghor’s life story and the themes explored in How to Be Free, including overcoming adversity, transforming vulnerability into strength, breaking cycles of grief and shame, and building a blueprint for personal freedom. Following the discussion, attendees had the opportunity to connect with Mr. Senghor, take photos, and receive signed copies of the book.

Community members Stanley Lint, Dwight Williams, and Angelique Romou participated in a pre-event discussion group after reading the book in preparation for the community conversation.

“Art Saves Lives Foundation is deeply grateful to Shaka Senghor for his generosity and for sharing such a powerful message with our community,” stated ASLF Founder and President Nicole DeWeever. “We believe this book and these conversations will inspire meaningful reflection and transformation for many individuals.”

The foundation also extends its gratitude to volunteers Nicole Halman, Catherine Conner-Arrindell, Kaylee Stubbs, and Tswana Burleson for their dedication and support.

ASLF further thanks Mrs. Patricia Glasgow-Vlaun, Mr. Claret Connor, Mrs. Emilia Thomas Connor, Mr. Fred Grigsby, Ms. Carol Pope, Mr. Edgar Maldonado, Mrs. Jill Clarke, Member of Parliament Ludmilla de Weever, Mrs. Eva de Weever Lista, Mr. Leroy de Weever, and Mrs. Marie (Tessy) Choisy de Weever for their personal contributions.

Additional thanks go to videographer and photographer Cameron Hyman, Dion Gumbs of SXM Party Rentals, Felibea Brown for catering, Christian Richardson of Christian Cookies and Goodies, and Island Ways for product donations and welcome gifts for Mr. Senghor.

Learn more about Art Saves Lives Foundation at www.artsaveslivesfoundation.org



Author Shaka Senghor visits SXM2 - (top) - Leslie Samuel ASLF Instructor, Stanley Lint of STM NV Shipping Company, Shaka Senghor- Author & Speaker, Nicole Chantal de Weever ASLF President & Founder, Minister of Justice Natalie Tackling, Alesco E. Violenes -Author & Speaker of Surviving Point Blanche Prison, Rafael Barreto Souza UNOCD Representative; Minister Richinel Brug, Head of Culture Ms. Clara Reyes and Ms. Angelique Romou with attendees of Community Initiative at the Tourism Bureau Office Foyer

(bottom) - Leslie Samuel ASLF Instructor , Shaka Senghor Author & Speaker , Nicole Chantal de Weever ASLf President & Founder; Tourism Bureau Staff member Jacqueline Walker ' ; Inmates and attendees at Point Blanche Detention Center