As of September 2 Parliament has been showcasing paintings created by Tessel Verheij | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Tessel, born in Zandvoort, The Netherlands became fascinated with art and its history at a very young age. She was inspired by Surrealism and the Arts and Crafts movement (art nouveau, Jugendstil) and artists such as Gustav Klimt and Mucha.

It was always a dream of Tessel to become an artist and share her skills with others by becoming an art teacher. Tessel obtained a Foundation Art Diploma for Secondary Education in drawing in 1992 and continued studying for an additional 3 years gaining her Art degree in 1995. She taught art classes to students of various ages in Primary and Secondary schools in the Netherlands.

Whilst teaching in Holland Tessel also created her own work, exhibited with a group of like-minded artists in Zandvoort aan Zee, on a regular basis and privately sold her work. She mainly paints figurative compositions in oils and acrylics on canvas, pastels on paper, inks on paper, mosaics and experiments with Tie dye on canvas.

She creates her own mystical, spiritual pieces, based on her own dreams and experiences, and is also an accomplished portrait artist of both humans and animals. She also creates and paints designs for murals, signs and furniture pieces for both indoors and outdoors.

After 4 years Tessel left the Art Craft Café behind to start a new life. In September 2008 she started traveling with her two daughters, visiting Europe and Egypt to explore other inspiring artists and art movements and to spend all time with her two girls.

After completing her travels Tessel moved to Sint Maarten where she currently resides. She began teaching art at primary schools however, after 3 years she decided to open her own art gallery where she displayed her artwork with locals and tourists and also taught art classes daily.

Unfortunately, the Art Cafe Gallery was recently forced to shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected the entire world.

Five beautiful paintings of this talented inspired artist and art teacher are prominently displayed in the lobby area, conference room and the library of the Parliament building. These paintings are Vitrail “Glass paint” on canvas. The five pieces being featured are titled: Hibiscus, Tree in Gold, Pelican Rock, Flamboyant Beauty and Bright in its Color”.

The Parliament of Sint Maarten exhibits the work of different local artist approximately every 6months. Previously the work of artists: Students of the Art Cafe Foundation, Ms. Beverly Mae Nisbeth, Ms. Leola Cotton, Lucinda “La Rich” Audain, Roberto Arrindell and Sir Roland Richardson were displayed.

