At OECS Meet Up 2nd VP Bernadette Davis meets with the President of Nigeria in Saint Lucia | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT MARTIN (MARIGOT) - On the sidelines of his trip to Brazil, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is on an official visit to Saint Lucia from June 28 to July 4, 2025.

Saint Lucia's Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, in his capacity as Chair of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority, invited the Collectivité of Saint Martin, the 12th member of the OECS since last March, to join a historic political meeting with the President of Nigeria.

Bernadette Davis, Second Vice-President of the Collectivité, represented the interests of Saint Martin at the joint bicameral session (House of Assembly and Senate) in Saint Lucia, accompanied by Cyrielle Cuirassier, External Action Advisor and Commissioner to the OECS.

This meeting within the OECS is part of a political will to strengthen ties between Africa and the Caribbean basin. Nigeria is positioning itself as a strategic investor in the Caribbean.

Among the issues discussed: education, diplomatic relations, infrastructure, and economic development. As a member of the OECS, Saint Martin was designated to coordinate efforts in the areas of tourism and the cruise industry, and will work closely with Nigerian authorities to define a roadmap.

The President of Nigeria made several important announcements, such as the deployment of specialized doctors and the strengthening of relations on energy management. The establishment by Nigeria of scholarships for young students from OECS member territories, including young people from Saint Martin was announced.

Vice President Bernadette Davis then participated in the Caucus, a political meeting with the OECS Heads of Government and the President of Nigeria. She also met with her counterpart from St. Lucia, Minister of Infrastructure Stephenson King, and Alfred Prospere, Minister of Agriculture.

As Bernadette Davis emphasized on behalf of the Collectivité of Saint Martin, "the collaborative work between the OECS and African partners are valuable diplomatic levers for Saint Martin.

This joint work is a vehicle for prosperity, job creation, public health, and support for young people as they face the challenges of our decade."

Bernadette Davis (center) with representatives from the Nigerian ministries of Infrastructure and Agriculture.

Bernadette Davis (left) with the Director of the OECS Didactus Jules (right).