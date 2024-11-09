Attempted Armed Robbery on Saturday of Front Street Jewelry Store | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted armed robbery of a jewelry store on Front Street.

The Police Central Dispatch received the first call about an armed robbery in progress about 2:10pm.

Several police officers in the area spotted two suspects on a black and red scooter who attempted to flee the scene.

The officers pursued the suspects and were able to apprehend one of them. Police are looking for the second suspect.

The first suspect was brought to the Police Station where he was placed in a police cell to be questioned further.

The scooter was also confiscated.

Police confiscated the scooter from the suspect.