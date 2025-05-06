AUC Supports Local Community in St. Maarten During Community Action Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUPECOY) - Earlier this month, the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), once again, brought students, faculty, and staff together with community organizations for its triannual Community Action Day — a campus-wide initiative dedicated to improving public health, increasing access to education, and promoting environmental sustainability across the island.

Community Action Day is a long-standing tradition at AUC held three times each year. It represents a unique moment when medical students and colleagues step away from the classroom and clinical spaces to volunteer alongside AUC’s partner organization in service to the people of St. Maarten. The event featured a range of service projects organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, local schools, churches, civic groups, and health organizations.

“AUC is deeply embedded in the social fabric of the St. Maarten community and operates with a shared sense of responsibility and purpose to enrich the broader community,” said Dr. Natalie Humphrey, assistant dean of community engagement. “We are committed to making meaningful positive impact where we live, work and teach by expanding access to education and healthcare and supporting the sustainability of our environment.”

Community Action Day, a tradition that spans over a decade, is a testament to AUC’s mission to train tomorrow’s physicians, whose service to their communities and their patients is enhanced by international learning experiences, a diverse learning community and an emphasis on social accountability and engagement.

Students participated in nine different activities throughout the day.

Science Fair Mentorship and Judging : AUC medical students mentored high school students competing in the St. Maarten National Science Fair and also served as judges alongside faculty members.

Breast and Health Screening : In collaboration with the Positive Foundation and the Ministry of Public Health , AUC held a health screening event in Philipsburg. Over 60 women received comprehensive health assessments, including clinical breast exams by Dr. Naira Chobanyan , AUC clinical oncologist and professor of clinical medicine.

PADI Coastal Dive Cleanup : Led by Professor Ryan Downey , AUC continued its partnership with Dive Adventures , Ocean Explorers , Nature Foundation , and the PADI Aware Foundation to remove marine debris from Simpson Bay. Combined with the SXM Coastal Cleanup project more than 4,500 total pounds of debris have been removed over the span of two years from the Dutch-side of Sint Maarten coastal waters. Nearly 100 divers have earned their PADI Dive Against Debris Specialty rating and close to $2,000 has been raised and donated to the PADI AWARE Foundation, supporting ocean and marine conservation efforts.

Senior Citizen Wellness : Through the Adopt a Grandparent Program in partnership with Hearts United , AUC welcomed 75 senior citizens to campus for a luncheon and a spirited game of bingo, bringing warmth, connection, and joy.

Community First Aid Training : Students provided hands-on first aid training to members of the 7th Day Adventist Church in Philipsburg.

Youth Sports & Health Education : AUC students teamed up with the Intellectual Football Club and Academy to educate 35 young athletes about hydration, nutrition, and performance.

Parenting Workshop : In collaboration with Unique Individuals Enrichment Center , students led a workshop for parents on improving children’s attention and concentration, and donated supplies to support the center’s greenhouse project.

Ujima Foundation Night Out : Children from the Ujima Foundation enjoyed a fun-filled evening of Zumba and movie night hosted on AUC’s campus.

“Germs Be Gone” Kids Workshop: AUC medical students welcomed children from New Light Church for a day of sports and hands-on lessons about the immune system, continuing a two-year tradition of engagement with the Dutch Quarter-based church.

“This day would not have been possible without the support of community organizations. We are honored and grateful to partner with so many organizations in St. Maarten also dedicated to creating a better island home,” said Humphrey.

AUC’s Community Partners included:

Collective and Prevention Services of St. Maarten

Sint Maarten Ministry of Health

The Positive Foundation

St. Maarten National Science Fair Foundation

7th Day Adventist Church, Philipsburg

Intellectual Football Club and Academy

Ujima Foundation

New Light Church

Unique Individuals Enrichment Center

Eduardo Burgos

Zee Best Bakery

Carl & Son’s Bakery

The Nature Foundation

PADI Aware Foundation

Ocean Explorers

The Dive Shop

Perpetual Plastics

The next Community Action Day will take place on April 5, 2025. Organizations interested in partnering with AUC to improve our community are encouraged to contact the Community Engagement Program at nhumphrey@aucmed.edu