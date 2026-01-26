Audit Intelligence Launched to Support Informed Public Oversight | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The General Audit Chamber of St. Maarten released its ‘Audit Intelligence’ GPT where users can leverage the power of AI for strengthened transparency and oversight of St. Maarten governance.

This new tool differs from common AI GPTs which pull information from all over and infers results. It serves as the go to source for public sector data and information on St. Maarten, connecting users to verified facts.

Large amounts of critical information about St. Maarten exists in numerous locations digitally. Besides reports generated by the General Audit Chamber, such information is also produced by other local institutions like the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten, National Recovery Program Bureau, Bureau of Statistics, and foreign organizations like the IMF and the World Bank.

Collectively hundreds of reports, policies and investigations can be challenging to locate, which is why Audit Intelligence was created to bridge the gap between public reports and the public’s access. It explains complex and technical reports where users can be informed on how public money is planned, spent, and reviewed, and what oversight bodies have concluded.

If something isn’t documented, it’ll let you know and won’t speculate.

Audit Intelligence builds public trust and supports informed discussion. It helps citizens, understand St. Maarten’s governance based on facts. Use it, to stay informed! Click the following link to access it: https://tinyurl.com/4f4fyj42