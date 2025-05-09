Audit reveals deficiencies in St. Maarten’s climate policy | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The General Audit Chamber submitted its latest report to Parliament entitled "ClimateScanner: an Assessment of St. Maarten’s Climate Response." This assessment uses the international ClimateScanner methodology, developed by INTOSAI, (the international umbrella organization of Audit Institutions), to evaluate the government’s approach to climate governance, policy, and financing. To date, over 140 countries have committed to conducting the ClimateScanner assessment.

The findings indicate that although St. Maarten acknowledges the importance of climate action through initiatives such as the National Development Vision 2020–2030 and its commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), implementation remains fragmented and lacks cohesion. The absence of a dedicated legal framework and coordinating authority hinders consistent execution of climate measures across ministries.

Unlike some Caribbean peers, St. Maarten is not a party to the Paris Accord. Since 2015, there has been no structural allocation in the national budget for climate initiatives, nor are there incentives to stimulate private sector investment in sustainability.

The Audit Chamber recognizes the efforts within the Ministry of VROMI and the report mentions that current efforts, such as the Wastewater Management Project and participation in the International Panel on Deltas and Coastal Areas, show promise, but are insufficient in the absence of integrated planning, monitoring, and financing.

The General Audit Chamber recommends the development of a national climate law, establishment of a coordinating institution, and structural financing mechanisms. These steps are necessary to enable long-term climate resilience and meet international standards.

The full report is available in English and Dutch on the website of the General Audit Chamber (www.arsxm.org).