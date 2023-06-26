Audrey St. Luce-Jack interviews Grammy nominated Reggae Artist, Gramps Morgan | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - All Access TV St. Maarten attended the 25th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival, held from June 22 to June 25, 2023, on the island of St. Kitts. The annual event was a significant cultural and economic development for the country and attracted a diverse range of attendees from all over the world.

The festival showcased a variety of musical genres, including reggae, dancehall, soca, and R&B, and featured iconic acts such as Grammy-nominated Gramps Morgan, Air Supply and Burna Boy.

The All Access TV St. Maarten team had the opportunity to interview Gramps Morgan, who presented the “Gramps Morgan Experience” on Saturday night. Jemere Morgan, one of Gramps Morgan's musical sons, also graced the stage and shared his talents with the audience. Jemere has released two albums and frequently tours worldwide, both with his family and with other acts.

Other legendary reggae and dancehall performers included Dexta Daps, Koffee, Romain Virgo, Anthony B, Governor, Byron Messiah, and Valiant. Meanwhile, the soca stars Nailah Blackman, KES the band, Patrice Roberts, Skinny Fabulous, Preedy, and Ricardo Drue dominated the genre on Thursday June 22, 2023.

The festival also showcased local talent from St. Kitts, including R&B songstress Erica Edwards and bands such as the Kollission band, Small Axe band, Grandmasters, and Nu Vybes band.

The culinary experience was just as impressive as the music, as one of the largest food courts was made available for the attendees. The highlights of the festival will be broadcast to fans during the first week of July 2023.

This marked the fourth time that All Access TV St. Maarten covered the music fest in Saint Kitts as part of their 16-year anniversary. The television broadcast will undoubtedly give fans a glimpse into the unforgettable experience that was the 25th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival.