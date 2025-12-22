Authorities have Successful Multi-Agency Border Control Operation in Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Saturday, December 20, 2025, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), in collaboration with various law enforcement partners, conducted a large-scale multi-agency control operation at the four borders of Sint Maarten.

The operation took place between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM and was carried out in close cooperation with Customs, the Immigration Service, the Sint Maarten Volunteer Corps (VKS), Marines, and the Gendarmerie.

Objective of the Operation

The objective of this joint operation was to strengthen border control and enforcement at the borders and on the roads of Sint Maarten. By combining the expertise and capacity of all involved agencies, a wide range of controls could be executed, ranging from vehicle and document checks to targeted security measures.

Execution

During the two-hour operation, several checkpoints were established at strategic locations. The KPSM, Customs, and the Immigration Service were responsible for border and document controls. The VKS and Marines monitored the outer perimeter and provided additional support where necessary, including assistance with vehicle searches.

Results

The control operation is considered successful by all involved parties. Clear positive effects were noticeable both at the operational and societal levels. The following results were gathered :

471 vehicles were inspected

270 persons were checked by the Immigration Service for documentation

7 buses with a total of 59 passengers were inspected

3 scooters were inpounded

2 vehicles were seized due to inability to present valid documents

4 persons were arrested on-site by the Immigration Service for failure to present valid residence documents; three of them were released after valid documents were presented by family members

65 persons were preventively searched by the police

40 vehicles were searched by Customs

1 arrest was made by the police for violation of the Opium Ordinance,

KPSM emphasizes the importance of such multi-agency control operations for the safety and law enforcement in Sint Maarten. The cooperation between the various law enforcement partners was excellent and contributes to a safer Sint Maarten for all residents and visitors.

These types of controls will continue in the future, particularly during the busy Christmas and New Year's period. The KPSM, together with its partners, remains committed to conducting similar operations to ensure safety and enforcement on the island.