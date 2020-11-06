Authorities investigate a sailboat suspected of human trafficking | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POINT BLANCHE) – A multi-disciplinary team consisting of Immigration, Customs, Police (KPSM) Coastguard and Department of Maritime and Shipping, carried out a joint inspection of a sailboat that had entered the island in the evening of November 4th 2020.

This control was carried out on information received from several sources that the captain of the boat would be smuggling illegal immigrants into Sint Maarten. The control that was carried out at the harbor in Point Blanche of the sailing vessel, took several hours.

It later turned out that nothing illegal or illicit was encountered onboard the vessel. This investigation is still ongoing. (KPSM)