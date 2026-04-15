Awareness Is Important, but Autism Families Need Real Support Now, Says MP Lacroes | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As Autism Awareness Month is observed across the country, Member of Parliament (MP) Francisco A. Lacroes says awareness matters, but on its own it does not ease the daily reality many families are living with, the MP said in a press statement on Wednesday.

“Awareness helps people understand,” Lacroes said. “But awareness doesn’t help a parent who is trying to find therapy. It doesn’t help a teacher standing in a classroom without the right support. And it doesn’t help a child who is being left behind.”

Across Sint Maarten, families with children on the autism spectrum are doing the best they can, often quietly and without enough help. Parents are facing emotional stress and financial pressure while navigating limited or difficult to access services. Teachers want to do more but many classrooms do not have the tools, training, or assistance needed to properly support students on the spectrum.

“This is not about one family or one school,” Lacroes said. “This is happening every day, in real households and in real classrooms.”

Autism spectrum disorder affects communication, behavior, and social interaction. Supporting a child with autism requires structure, patience, and specialized care. Without early screening, proper educational support, and access to therapy, children risk falling behind and families are left to fill gaps that should not be theirs to carry alone.

Lacroes stressed that while public campaigns and symbolic gestures are important, they must be followed by systems that people can actually rely on.

“We cannot expect parents to figure this out on their own. We cannot expect teachers to carry this responsibility without support. And we cannot expect children to thrive if we do not provide the right environment,” he said.

According to Lacroes, the country urgently needs a clear national autism support framework so families know where to turn. Early screening and intervention must be strengthened so children receive help as early as possible. Teachers need practical training and in class support, not just expectations. Therapy and care services must be more accessible, with shorter waiting times and fewer financial barriers. At the same time, stronger coordination is needed between SZV, VSA, and ECYS so families are not sent from office to office searching for answers.

Supporting a child with autism, Lacroes emphasized, means supporting everyone around that child.

“When we get this right, we are helping a parent who is doing their best, a teacher who wants to do more, and a family that is holding everything together,” he said.

He is calling on the Ministers of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, and Education, Culture, Youth and Sport to provide a clear overview of what support currently exists, where the gaps are, and how government intends to strengthen services going forward.

“Awareness should not be where this ends,” Lacroes concluded. “If we truly care about these children and these families, then our actions have to reflect that in a real and practical way.”