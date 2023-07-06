Bakanalist Tribe Announces Launch of New Mas Band for St. Maarten Carnival 2024 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Bakanalist Tribe is excited to announce the launch of their new Mas Band, bringing a fresh and vibrant experience to the St. Maarten Carnival 2024. Composed of individuals who share a deep love for Carnival, Bakanalist Tribe aims to redefine the Carnival landscape by setting a new standard of excellence.

With a vision to become the largest Carnival band in St. Maarten, Bakanalist Tribe is dedicated to delivering an exceptional masquerader experience. Their theme for St. Maarten Carnival 2024 is "COLORS OF THE CARIBBEAN," celebrating the diverse nationalities present on the island. This theme provides an opportunity to showcase the vibrant colors and cultural traditions of the Caribbean.

From their humble beginnings in 2023, Bakanalist Tribe has been committed to growth and improvement. They aim to surpass the achievements of those who came before them while maintaining a focus on quality and the masquerader experience. Every detail is carefully crafted to create a consistent and remarkable journey for participants.

Bakanalist Tribe's all-inclusive Carnival experience encompasses every aspect of the masquerader's journey. Timeliness and convenience are prioritized, with costumes made available well in advance of the festivities. Their one-stop shop approach offers a comprehensive range of services, including costumes, stockings, makeup, J'ouvert wear, gift bags, entertainment, and refreshments.

During the Carnival parade, Bakanalist Tribe plans to make a grand statement with three vibrant trucks featuring local DJs, artists, and international performers. The infectious rhythms and captivating melodies will keep participants dancing throughout the parade, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

To ensure customer satisfaction, Bakanalist Tribe offers a bold guarantee. If a masquerader does not receive their costume by April, provided they make their monthly payments on time, they will be refunded all monies except for the deposit. This reflects the band's commitment to delivering an unparalleled experience and ensuring timely costume delivery.

Bakanalist Tribe is actively seeking partnerships for St. Maarten Carnival 2024 and welcomes interested parties to contact them via email at masband@carnivalhop.com or call 586-1990, 526-2462. They are thrilled about the opportunity to collaborate and create an extraordinary Carnival experience.

To support our efforts, we have initiated a fundraising raffle and will be approaching companies to purchase raffle books consisting of 50 tickets, with each book costing only $500 US DOLLARS. As well, patrons to purchase a raffle ticket for only $10 US Dollars. Additionally, our partnership with King Lottery as a reseller and marketing partner will help give this campaign visibility as well as help us secure all necessary requirements to have a great carnival expereince. We will have additional fundraising activities as well.