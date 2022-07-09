BALLAST NEDAM INTERNATIONAL PROJECT EMPLOYEES RECEIVED FIRST SAFE WORKER OF THE MONTH AWARD | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - Three (3) employees of Ballast Nedam International Projects (BNIP) have recently been awarded with a Health and Safety incentive award. The award is part of the Ballast Nedam International Project (BNIP) program, BNIP kicked off the project on June 1, 2022, with an inaugural ceremony at Princess Juliana International Airport.

The goal of the program is to maintain and improve a healthy and safe working environment on the Ballast Nedam Construction site on the airport for all.

Mirto Breell, Project Director of Princess Juliana International Airport: ‘Safety is everyone’s responsibility. This is the core ...