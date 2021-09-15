Ballet Classes Collaboration between NIA and Bronxville Ballet | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The National Institute of Arts (NIA) kicked off the new school year 2021-2022 in September once again with a very special collaboration between the Bronxville Ballet NOT FOR SALE (BBNFS), director Ana Dimas and Arts Saves Lives’ director Nicole de Weever. “For the second time Ms. Dumas selects NIA for this beautiful program” says Director of NIA, Arlene Halley.

The Bronxville Ballet NOT FOR SALE is Ana Dimas’ nonprofit foundation that takes its name from the notion that the best things in life are indeed, NOT FOR SALE. The best things in life should be given ...