Banco di Caribe N.V. and PSS N.V. partners in new ATM location | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Postal Services St. Maarten N.V. (PSS) and Banco di Caribe N.V. reached a historical agreement to have an ATM strategically located on the Post Office premises.

Interim Managing Director of PSS, Ms. Marinka Gumbs, stated that the bank did not hesitate to collaborate with PSS when the concept of a “walk-up” ATM Machine was first pitched. She added that the idea of having an ATM has been part of her vision for PSS, citing the need to expand its product offering to its customers and the community in the vicinity.

Banco di Caribe Management stated that collaborating with PSS in this initiative was immediately welcomed, recognizing the many activities in the vicinity by both consumers and (small) businesses who would appreciate having the convenience of an ATM for their banking needs.

At this new ATM location, users can withdraw cash and perform a balance inquiry. In addition, Banco di Caribe customers can transfer money between their own accounts and periodically change their Debit Card PIN.

Ms.Marinka Gumbs is grateful for Banco di Caribe’s visionary partnership in this endeavor and for the Government of St. Maarten in facilitating the construction.

As shown on the picture(s), representatives of both Postal Services St. Maarten and Banco di Caribe were present on the inauguration date earlier this month. The community of St. Maarten is cordially invited to use the Banco di Caribe ATM located at the Post Office premises.