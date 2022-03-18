Bashir, Marzi and Ahlip team wins 2nd Steve Mix Memorial Golf Tournament | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MULLET BAY) - Sam Bashir, Jenny Marzi and Tim Ahlip took top honors during the second annual Steve Mix Memorial golf tournament at the Mullet Bay Golf Course. This event organized by the St. Maarten Golf Association SMGA drew 14 teams, each with 3 golfers to the course.

The St. Maarten Golf Association hosted the event in memory of Steve Mix, an avid golfer. The 14 teams fighting a very close and competitive battle. Between the winners and the team that came in last, was only a 11-stroke difference.

Eventually the Winners shot a stunning 62 stroke net score. Runner up was the team comprised of Andy Wescott, Arun Jagtiani and Jacob Streefkerk with a similar net score, but a lower average handicap. Similarly, third place was taken by Steve Oostrom, Buzz Adamski and Clarence Derby who came in with the same 62 net score, but with an even lower average handicap for their team.

Steve Mix was remembered in a similar style in which he would sometimes play golf as all contestants played their last hole barefoot while putting on the green with their drivers. Steve was also a past president of the SMGA. As such the passing of a great person and asset to St. Maarten golf and to the island as a whole was commemorated this year as well.

For more information about the SMGA, please contact the Pro Shop at the Mullet Bay Golf Course or check our Facebook page for the latest updates: https://www.facebook.com/St.MaartenGolfAssociation