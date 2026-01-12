Basic Bank Account Legislation Approved | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Minister of Finance announces the approval of the Basic Bank Account legislation, a major step toward expanding financial inclusion and ensuring that all residents have access to essential banking services.

The legislation originated in March 2022, when Member of Parliament Rolando Brison introduced a motion and initial draft aimed at guaranteeing the right to a basic bank account.

Following extensive review and parliamentary discussion, the draft was formally submitted in December 2023 and finalized after continued debate throughout 2024 and 2025.

The Ministry of Finance formally advanced the legislation in April 2025 as part of its broader financial inclusion agenda.

The Minister recognized Mr. Brison’s role as initiator, while emphasizing the importance of cooperation beyond political lines.

“It does not matter who initiated this legislation. What matters is that it is good for the people we are elected to serve,” the Minister stated.

“When something benefits our people, we must put political differences aside and work together.”

Highlighting the impact of the law, the Minister added: “A basic bank account is not a privilege it is a necessity,” the Minister said. “This law opens doors, restores dignity, and allows more people to fully participate in our economy.”

This law ensures that no resident of Sint Maarten is excluded from basic financial services and reflects our commitment to governing in the interest of all.