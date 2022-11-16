Basketball Legends, the focus of Brown Pelican Sport Awards 2022 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, Rodolphe Samuel and the Department of Sport is pleased to announce the airing of the 2022 Brown Pelican Sport awards on Sunday November 20, 2022 from 7pm to 9pm. The 6th annual Brown Pelican Sport Awards took place on Sunday November 13, 2022 and saw in attendance athletes, coaches, sport organizations, sponsors and sport enthusiasts from the community.

The evening started with a cocktail reception at 4:30pm with the program starting just after 5pm. The event honored 10 legends in the sport of basketball and awarded 13 athletes, coaches, organizations and sponsors within the various categories. The Ministry would like to provide those who were unable to make it to the event, the opportunity to see the ceremony as it was a great experience for those in attendance.

As such, we will be broadcasting the ceremony in its entirety. We would like to congratulate all nominees and the winners and the legend recipients and wish them all the best. To see the event, please tune in to TV-15, WTN Cable, Government of St. Maarten and Department of Sports facebook pages from 7:00pm to 9:00pm for the 6th Annual Brown Pelican Sport Awards.