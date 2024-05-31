‘Be Prepared, stay vigilant,’ NAGICO Insurances advises for the Hurricane Season | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Today marks the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and NAGICO Insurances is reminding the public that it is crucial for individuals, communities, and organizations to be prepared.

This season is forecasted to be extremely active with NOAA experts predicting storms of a range of 17 to 25 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, 8 to 13 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 4 to 7 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). Forecasters have 70% confidence in these ranges.

“We make our clients a promise to always be there for them, so it goes without saying that being prepared and storm ready is a must for us.” CEO of the NAGICO Group; Ms. Kyria Ali said. “We each have a personal responsibility to protect ourselves as well, so if you’ve not started your Hurricane preparations, please don’t let another day go by without you doing so,” she stressed.

Ms. Ali further stated that NAGICO and its team are ready for whatever may come this hurricane season. “NAGICO is prepared. Risk management is what we do. We are experts in this field,” she said. “We are no stranger to Hurricanes and the devastation they cause. Over the past 42 years, NAGICO has experienced some of the most severe storms affecting the Caribbean, e.g. Hurricane Hugo, Luis, Marilyn, Lenny, Irma, Maria, Dorian, and we have paid Billions of US dollars in claim settlements to our policyholders, contributing to their restoration and the redevelopment of countries. For Hurricanes Irma and Maria alone, we paid nearly 1 billion US dollars. We are indigenous to the Caribbean, we are proud of this, and we are not going anywhere. You can continue to count on us to take care of you when you need it most.”