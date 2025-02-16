Be Your Own Brand Elevates Communications for “The Greatest Love of All” in the Caribbean & St. Maarten Debut | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Greatest Love of All production, featuring the internationally acclaimed Belinda Davids, made its grand debut in the Caribbean on February 12th at the Aleeze Convention Center, marking a historic moment for St. Maarten’s entertainment industry.

Be Your Own Brand, led by communication and branding specialist Kenty Lichtenberg, was honored to spearhead the event’s communication and social media strategies, ensuring maximum visibility, engagement, and a seamless welcome experience for the production’s first-ever performance in the region.

In collaboration with Focus Forward Studio, we curated a personalized cultural experience for Belinda Davids, giving her a true taste of St. Maarten’s uniqueness—from the warmth of our people to our local drinks, traditions, and breathtaking scenery.

Belinda was captivated by the beauty of our island and deeply touched by the genuine hospitality she received. This initiative was more than just about communication; it was about ensuring that St. Maarten left an unforgettable impression on an international star.

A huge thank you goes out to Kells Elixirs and Islandpreneur for playing a key role in this experience, demonstrating that St. Maarten is more than capable of hosting world-class productions.

Their contributions helped showcase our island’s capacity to deliver high-quality events that celebrate both global talent and local culture. This event was a testament to our growing presence as a premier entertainment destination in the Caribbean.

The highly anticipated concert was promoted by Laugh Till Your Belly Burst, who entrusted Be Your Own Brand with executing a targeted communication strategy, including a dynamic radio tour and engaging social media campaigns, and for that we are extremely grateful.

Through strategic messaging, coordinated branding, and highlighting key partners, the team ensured that the excitement leading up to the event was felt across multiple platforms. "We wanted to ensure uniform communication and to, of course, highlight all the incredible partners and individuals who made this show a reality.

From the overwhelmingly positive feedback of attendees to the enthusiastic engagement on social media, I truly believe we accomplished that," said Kenty Lichtenberg.

This milestone event not only introduced Belinda Davids and The Greatest Love of All to the Caribbean but also solidified St. Maarten as a prime location for high-caliber performances.

Be Your Own Brand is proud to have been a part of this momentous occasion, setting the stage for future world-class productions on our shores and thankful to the sponsors, attendees and everyone that was involved in making this event a resounded success.

Disclaimer: It is important to mention that this production is not associated with the Estate of Whitney Houston.