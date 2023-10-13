“Be Your Own Brand” Hosted Workshop on Building Your Personal Brand | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Be Your Own Brand, with almost 2 decades of experience in marketing & branding hosted a workshop this past Sunday on how to Build your Personal Brand as part of your self-development and or the development of your business. This event had as objective to empower individuals to craft their personal brand and maximize their professional and personal potential.

In today's highly competitive and interconnected world, personal branding has become a crucial element for personal and career success. "Be Your Own Brand" understands the importance of personal branding and is committed to helping individuals unlock their unique potential through this interactive workshop.

During this workshop we were able to highlight topics like:

Expert Guidance: Participants were able to receive insights and firsthand examples about experts and brands who have successfully crafted their own unique brands.

The importance of updated information: resume biography, and professional images.

Interactive Sessions: The workshop included interactive exercises, case studies, and discussions to help participants discover and define their personal brands.

Networking Opportunities: Attendees had the chance to connect with like-minded individuals and expand their professional networks and interchange ideas about the next steps for their respective brands.

Tools and Strategies: Participants gained practical tools and strategies to enhance their online and offline presence, ensuring their brand aligns with their goals and values.

Q&A Sessions: Ample opportunities for attendees to ask questions and receive personalized advice from the workshop facilitator, says Ms. Kenty Lichtenberg, workshop facilitator.

In addition to this, the attendees were able to get their head shots taken by the photography & media team of Focus Forward with the support of Makeup by Falana.

This workshop was an experience, a true overview of how brand building and online presence is imperative today if you would like to position yourself as an expert in any industry.

About Be Your Own Brand:

"Be Your Own Brand" is an agency not only dedicated to marketing, but also to branding, influence marketing and business coaching. Their aim is to continue to provide the necessary tools to Startups, SME’s and individuals so that they can realize their full potential by crafting and showcasing their unique (personal) brand. With a focus on self-awareness, authenticity, and impact, the organization provides resources and guidance to assist individuals in creating a personal brand that reflects their true selves. This helps them connect with their customers / audience much better and can serve as a tool for increasing their market share.

Kenty Lichtenberg, Founder of Be Your Own Brand and workshop facilitator, shared her enthusiasm for the event, saying, “Our 'How to Build Your Brand' workshop is designed to inspire individuals to take control of their personal and professional narratives. We believe that everyone has a unique story to tell, and through these workshops’ series, we aim to equip individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to create a brand that resonates with their authentic selves. All our 18 participants and VIPs were also presented with a certificate of participation at the end of the workshop and will receive their photo images that they can use and update various platforms like social media, corporate bios etc. This workshop was also the official soft launch of our “Building your Teams' Executive Image,” a tool that companies can use to train their executives and middle management resources by building their executive brands within their organization.

Be Your Own Brand’s team would like to encourage you to follow their social media pages (Instagram / Facebook and their official websites www.beyourownbrand.agency & www.keraikreativestyle.com for regular updates and upcoming courses like “The 5C’s of Branding” Coaching sessions, styling workshops and much more. For media, bookings, collaborations, general inquiries or additional information, please contact our team via:

+ 1 721 553 4005

info@beyourownbrand.agency

info@keraikreativestyle.com

We would also like to thank our entire production team: Islandpreneur, T’s Closet & Purrfect Party Props for making this workshop a remarkable success, without their help and dedication, this would not have been possible.

Do not miss these exciting opportunities to invest in your personal and professional growth. Join "Be Your Own Brand" on any of their upcoming courses and discover how to build a brand that represents your authentic self.