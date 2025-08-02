Be Your Own Brand Leads Transformational Customer Experience Trainings for Argos Antilles | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Be Your Own Brand, led by cultural-marketing strategist Kenty Lichtenberg, recently facilitated a comprehensive 12‑week virtual training program focused on elevating customer service from operational basics to excelled Customer Experience for Argos Antilles’ teams in Dominica, Antigua, and St. Maarten.

Throughout a combination of virtual and in person sessions, participants were exposed to concepts in empathy-driven service, crisis communication, digital distraction management, and the transition toward service culture across the Caribbean.

Be Your Own Brand is a consultancy and brand empowerment agency founded by Kenty Lichtenberg. With nearly two decades of experience in brand storytelling, content creation, and cultural marketing, Be Your Own Brand specializes in helping Caribbean teams translate values into consistency, authenticity into engagement, and service into experience.

Through scenario-based role play and service-vs‑policy simulations, the various teams demonstrated how to deliver personalized support without compromising brand standards. Despite cultural differences, they connected strongly with the notion of extending care beyond resolutions—humanizing relationships and retaining customers even when immediate solutions aren’t available.

In addition to this, they learned that the evolving role of service is not just to answer queries—but to create meaningful customer experiences, reflecting Argos Antilles’ corporate mission. By the program’s end, participants understood the emerging expectation: even if Argos doesn’t have the answer right away, showing willingness to assist builds long-term loyalty.

In today’s demanding world and where information is easily accessible, it is important to highlight that continuous learning in the work place is imperative for effective and efficient management. In addition to practical and relatable scenarios, they also explored modern service tools such as AI agents and distraction-management practices, positioning themselves as regional leaders in customer experience. Their willingness to adapt and standardize service initiatives across cultural differences highlighted the strength of Argos Antilles’ unified service vision.

“This training underscores Argos Antilles’ commitment to service strategy that transcends transactional interactions. With management now equipped to support service excellence, the next phase includes KPI implementation, regular coaching, and culture-based reinforcement” says training facilitator, Kenty Lichtenberg. By consistently blending empathy with clarity, and policy with personalized care, Argos Antilles is setting a new standard in regional customer experience—service as a legacy, not a task.