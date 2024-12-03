Benjamin Ortega appointed as new Kadaster Managing Director | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Benjamin Ortega has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Kadaster St. Maarten, effective November 2024. With over two decades of professional experience, Ortega brings a combination of technical expertise, strategic leadership, and forward-thinking vision to one of St. Maarten’s most critical institutions in property registration and land management.

Ortega’s strong background in digital transformation and process optimization further strengthens his suitability for the role. In past positions, he has successfully implemented advanced systems to streamline workflows and improve service delivery, ensuring organizations remain adaptive to changing demands.

With Kadaster seeking modernization to address the growing need for transparency, accuracy, and accessibility in land governance, Ortega’s expertise positions him as the ideal candidate to lead these critical initiatives.

Throughout his career, Ortega has demonstrated a consistent ability to lead and innovate in complex organizational environments. At the St. Maarten Harbour Group of Companies, he oversaw multifaceted operations, ensuring resources were optimized and strategic goals translated into actionable outcomes.

These skills directly align with Kadaster’s objectives, which require balancing operational efficiency with the careful management of St. Maarten’s valuable land resources.

In addition to his extensive professional achievements, Ortega holds the Accredited Director (Acc. Dir.) certification, along with advanced training in urban development, procurement management, and disaster resilience.

These credentials reflect his capacity to address the multifaceted challenges Kadaster faces, from managing land use and property records to adapting to the impacts of climate change and development pressures.

As Managing Director, Ortega is expected to build on Kadaster’s solid foundation while introducing forward-looking strategies that match the nation’s evolving needs. His leadership will prioritize modernizing operational systems, enhancing service delivery to property stakeholders, and addressing pressing land management issues such as sustainable development and disaster preparedness.

With his proven track record of positioning organizational goals with innovative approaches, Ortega’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for Kadaster. Under his direction, the organization is poised to strengthen its role as a leader in land management, ensuring it continues to support St. Maarten’s development with efficiency, transparency, and resilience at its core.

The Board of the Kadaster looks forward to working with Mr. Ortega and together developing this vital entity further to the benefit of all users and the country in general.