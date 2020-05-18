Bertha could form around mid-June | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CARIBBEAN – Crown Weather over the weekend in a long-term outlook said that the next possible tropical weather development after tropical storm Arthur could be mid-June, and the next name in line would be Bertha.

“I think that the next chance for tropical development will be towards mid-June as the next upward motion pulse of the Madden Julian Oscillation pushes into the Atlantic. The current upward motion pulse of the MJO helped to form Arthur and I think that it will help to develop our next tropical system towards mid-June.

“One item of note is that June of 2005, June of 2006 and June of 2007 are all showing up as analogs for this coming June. This is notable because there was a tropical storm that formed in the western Caribbean and moved towards the eastern Gulf of Mexico & affected either the Florida Panhandle or the west coast of Florida in early June in each of those years (Arlene in 2005, Alberto in 2006 and Barry in 2007),” Crown Weather pointed out in its weekend analysis of upcoming weather activity.

SOUALIGA NEWSDAY WEATHER WATCH

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31541:bertha-could-form-around-mid-june&Itemid=504