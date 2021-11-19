“Better relations between men and women.” CIBC FirstCaribbean Observes IMD | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Celebrated worldwide on November 19th, International Men’s Day (IMD) highlights the positive values men bring to the world and their families. It is also a time to recognize their positive roles within communities and raise awareness of men’s overall well-being.
CIBC FirstCaribbean earlier today, commemorated the day with a donation to the Turning Point Foundation. This faith-based foundation personalizes substance abuse treatments for its residents, freeing them from the addictive nature of drugs or alcohol, so they may re-enter society.
The pandemic has brought with it a rise in reported cases of domestic violence, alcohol and drug abuse and mental health issues and the men in our communities have not been ...
To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39083-us-party-board-wishes-mp-buncamper-well.html
Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php%3Foption%3Dcom_k2%26amp%3Bview%3Ditem%26amp%3Bid%3D40795%3A%E2%80%9Cbetter-relations-between-men-and-women-%E2%80%9D-cibc-firstcaribbean-observes-imd%26amp%3BItemid%3D450
View comments
Hide comments